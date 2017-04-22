NATO Fighter Jets Scrambled About 780 Times in 2016 to Observe Russian Aircraft

BERLIN (Sputnik) — About 780 times NATO fighter jets located in Europe scrambled to identify and observe Russian aircraft in 2016, media reported Saturday, citing Ramstein NATO military airbase spokesman.

According to the dpa news agency, the spokesman said that the number had increased since 2015, when jets scrambled 410 times.

The spokesman added that such increase was connected with the deterioration of security situation in the Middle East and Russia's military involvement in the Syrian conflict that led to increased number of flights of Turkish military aircraft under NATO command.

Since 2015, following the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian aircraft have been carrying out airstrikes against terrorists in Syria, where civil war has been raging since 2011.

The relations between NATO and Russia worsened in 2014 against the background of theUkrainian crisis. The Western military alliance accused Russia of interfering in the conflict and decided to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in Ukraine and have warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.