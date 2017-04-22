Knife-Wielding Man Detained at Train Station in Paris Day Before Election

The man with a knife was detained at a moment when he approached police officers at the train station.

🔴SUIVI: Voici le suspect arrêté par les forces de l'ordre après avoir brandi un couteau aux alentours de 15h30. #garedunord pic.twitter.com/rAMMllOPSU — InfosRelay (@InfosRelay) 22 апреля 2017 г.

🔴🇫🇷#URGENT: Une partie de la Gare du Nord évacuée à #Paris après un mouvement de foule. Un homme avec un couteau aurait été interpellé. pic.twitter.com/2wn2x2oJ9f — 🌐Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) 22 апреля 2017 г.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the detention resulted in a wave of panic at the station, the police had to cordon off the perimeter.

Police collecting scattered luggage after passengers flee Gare du Nord in Paris. Man arrested #Paris pic.twitter.com/ka5zDdSQ7B — Hannah Bayman (@hannahbayman) 22 апреля 2017 г.

The news comes a day ahead of the first round of the French presidential election. The French will choose from 11 candidates in the first round of the election, but only top two candidates will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets more than 50 percent of the votes.

On Thursday night, a shooting was carried out at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital, leading to the death of one police officer. Two other police officers and a woman, who was passing by, were injured.

Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Paris attack. Police are now checking for any possible accomplices that the shooter could have had.