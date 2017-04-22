Register
17:28 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Mothers with baby-strollers walk on the waterfront running along Massandra Beach, Yalta

    'It's Stupid to Be Afraid': Italian Politician on Yalta Economic Forum in Crimea

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 43990

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Edoardo Riksi, a member of the regional government of Liguria, Italy, said that Europe should lift anti-Russian sanctions and recognize Crimea as part of the Russian Federation.

    Last year, the local legislature of Liguria, just like the parliaments of several other Italian regions, urged the central government to recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia and ask the EU to lift the sanctions it imposed on Russia in 2014.

    “I came here with a the hope for a better future because ending the sanctions and recognizing Crimea is something Europe needs just like Russia does. We must restore normal economic relations between us because the sanctions cost our producers 130 million euros last year alone,” Riksi told Sputnik Italy.

    He added that people in his native Liguria were holding out for closer ties with Crimea.

    Swallow's Nest is a monument of architecture on top of the Aurora Cliff overlooking the Cape of Ai-Todor in Yalta, the Crimea.
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Italian Entrepreneurs, MPs to Attend Russia's Yalta Economic in Crimea Forum Despite Sanctions
    “These ties are very important and we hope that a large delegation of Crimean producers will be able to come to Liguria next year. We have already agreed with the Crimean governor to prepare an agreement between Crimean seaports, Black Sea ports and the ports in Liguria. Crimea could export its wines, and we could share our experience in breeding fish and oysters,” Edoardo Riksi continued.

    He also mentioned olive oil production as yet another possible area for cooperation area.

    “We have new technologyies to for producing e more and better quality olive oil. We could jointly promote olive oil production in the Black Sea region,” Riksi noted.

    He added that his fellow Ligurians are not afraid of the sanctions they themselves could face for doing business with Crimea.

    “I hail from a town which in 1261 was granted the right to send its ships to the Black Sea and trade there. They also helped found many cities along the Black Sea coast. It was not easy, they faced many obstacles and even threats, but I think that with such a long history of cultural ties like ours, it’s stupid to be afraid of threats,” Edoardo Riksi said.

    Crimea, Russia. Yalta as seen from the Black Sea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Italian Lawmakers to Attend Yalta Int'l Economic Forum in Crimea in April
    The Third Yalta International Economic Forum takes place on April 20-22 in the Crimean city of Yalta, bringing together 1,500 participants, including over 200 from almost 50 countries. The Italian delegation is the biggest.

    Russia has been targeted by several rounds of sanctions imposed by Brussels, Washington and their allies following Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Donbass conflict in eastern Ukraine, a claim that Russia has repeatedly refuted.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Backfire: Sanctions Against Russia Cost Italy Up to $4.3Bln – Italian MP
    Enough's Enough: Italy’s 5 Star Movement Demands Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Tags:
    economic forum, bilateral trade, anti-Russian sanctions, cooperation, EU, Edoardo Riksi, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok