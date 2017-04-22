Register
22 April 2017
    Police seal off the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

    Wait, What? French Politician Blames Putin for Paris Terror Attack

    © AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu
    The Russians Did It
    Topic:
    Shooting on Champs-Elysees in Paris (22)
    French politician and head of the 4th District of Paris Christophe Girard published and immediately deleted a post on his Twitter, in which he hinted that Russian President Vladimir Putin could somehow have been involved in the recent terror attack on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

    The post said: "The terrorist attack in France a few days before the election! How strange! Ask, for example, a few questions to Mr. Putin."

    The sentence was almost immediately deleted, but some Twitter users managed to make a screen shot and immediately responded to the move: "There is no point in deleting your tweets, we've seen them."

    ​Following the incident, Girard himself refused to give any comments to Sputnik France. However, Alexandre Vautravers, a terrorism expert at the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP), revealed possible reasons behind absurd suspicions toward the Russian president.

    "Those who don't have a program or a security concept immediately find themselves in a dead end and are forced to find quick explanations…. And when they have none, then speculations and conspiracy theories come into play: for example, that something has been influenced by the US or Moscow."

    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Paris Thursday Attack May Give Fillon, Le Pen Edge Over Rivals in Sunday Vote - Lawmaker
    According to the expert, security should be part of an overall concept, which can't be invented overnight.

    "I believe that in the current situation, the distrust toward [Presidential] candidates who downplayed or denied the reality of the terrorist threat as well as its connection with uncontrolled immigration… will grow," the expert argued.

    In his turn, the chairman of the Christian Democratic Party, Jean-Frédéric Poisson, argued that the terrorist attack will not necessarily affect the preferences of the voters.

    "Now the French condemn the terrorist act, but I don't know what kind of conclusions the voters will make," Poisson said. "The French are grown-up people and can choose those candidates who, they think, can better ensure security and make more efficient proposals to fight terrorism and radical Islam. From my point of view, the most reliable guarantees on all these issues are provided by François Fillon," the politician concluded.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © AFP 2017/ Tobias SCHWARZ
    Merkel Expresses Solidarity With France After Paris Attack
    On Thursday, a gunman opened fire on French police officers on the Champs Elysees in Paris, killing one law enforcement member and injuring two others, as well as a German tourist who was passing by. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Following the attack, François Fillon said that he intended to "fight terror with an eye and a fist," and promised to maintain the state of emergency and control the borders. Marine Le Pen said that the French authorities did not do everything necessary to protect the citizens.

    Topic:
    Shooting on Champs-Elysees in Paris (22)

    Paris Attacker Identified, Police Checking for Possible Accomplices
    Paris Attack 'Of Terrorist Nature' — French President
    Tags:
    terror attack, Cristophe Girard, Vladimir Putin, Paris, France
