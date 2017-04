MINSK (Sputnik) — The parties discussed a number of issues concerning the aims of the country's participation in the NATO Partnership for Peace program , as well coordination and implementation of its policies, the Belarusian Military Newspaper reported.

The visit ended up with a meeting of assistant to Belarusian Defense Minister for foreign military policy and NATO delegation head.

A delegation of the NATO headquarters paid a visit to Belarus on April 18-21 in the framework of the country's membership of the Partnership for Peace program to hold the annual meeting on the Belarus' engagement in the program.