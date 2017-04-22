Register
11:24 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A photographer takes a picture of an armed man in military fatigues standing guard outside the security service (SBU) regional building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slavyansk on April 23, 2014

    Ukraine 'Anti-Terrorist' Drill on Crimea Border Aimed at 'Intimidation'

    © AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 104 0 0

    Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) is currently holding an anti-terrorist drill in Kherson region, ominously close to the border with Crimea.

    “This is a routine exercise, one of many we hold from time to time,” the news portal Krym wrote, citing Viktoria Shakula, the press secretary of the SBU’s regional directorate.

    Canadian military instructors look on during Ukrainian military exercises at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, near Lviv(File)
    © AFP 2017/ Yuriy Dyachyshyn
    Canada Conducts 10-Day NATO Military Drill in Ukraine
    Shakula added that the work of the Chongar border crossing on the Crimean border will not be affected by the ongoing drill.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Russian military expert Oleg Glazunov said that the SBU exercise coincides with an international economic forum, currently underway in Yalta.

    “First, the SBU exercise is meant to improve coordination between their various units. The Ukrainians haven’t resigned themselves to the loss of Crimea, and their subversive groups will be at work anyway to test our border guards’ and the Federal Security Service’s response to emergencies. Secondly, this is probably an attempt to intimidate foreigners who are taking part in the Yalta forum, and force them to move out,” he said.

    Crimea seceded from Ukraine and rejoined Russia in March 2014, after a referendum determined that almost 97 percent of the region's population was in favor of the move.

    The referendum was held after the February 2014 coup in Ukraine. Kiev, as well as the European Union, the United States and many of their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

    Oleg Glazunov also said that Kiev will likely resort to all kinds of provocations in a bid to bring Crimea back into its fold.

    “The people now in power in Kiev will never resign themselves to the loss of Crimea. I think that sooner or later they will try to claw it back. I don’t think this would be a direct military assault, rather something like a local Maidan ‘revolution,’ or subversive action. Their hatred of Russia is so intense that they will do everything possible to hurt us,” Glazunov emphasized.

    This isn't the first time that Ukraine has held drills near the Russian border. In early December, the Ukrainian military held missile-firing exercises near Crimea, in violation of several international agreements.

    Buk-M1 missile system. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Ukraine's Live-Fire Buk Missile System Drills to Involve NATO Troops - Military
    The Russian Defense Ministry summoned Ukraine's defense attaché in Moscow, serving him a note of protest regarding Kiev's illegal restriction of the use of airspace over the Black Sea during the drills.

    Kiev was forced to cancel the drills following a warning from Moscow that Russia could take steps to respond, up to and including shooting down any missile that crossed into the peninsula's airspace.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukraine's Live-Fire Buk Missile System Drills to Involve NATO Troops - Military
    Canadian Troops to 'Fine-Tune' Military Skills for Missions in Ukraine, Latvia
    Tags:
    international economic forum, subversions, drill, threat, SBU, FSB, Viktoria Shakula, Oleg Glazunov, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok