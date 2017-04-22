Register
05:20 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Police secure the scene, near the police headquarters in Charleroi, Belgium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. ﻿

    5 People Detained in Brussels Following Terror-Related Searches

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4010

    The Belgian federal prosecutor said that five people suspected of links to a terrorist group were detained as a result of police searches carried out in the Brussels region.

    Belgian police officers patrol in the central station, in Antwerp, Belgium
    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Military Anti-Terror Patrolling Cost Belgium Over $100Mln Since 2015
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Five people suspected of links to a terrorist group were detained as a result of police searches carried out in the Brussels region, the Belgian federal prosecutor said.

    "Overall, five people were taken in for a hearing," the prosecutor said in a statement quoted by Le Figaro on Friday, adding that the detained "are suspected of having participated in the activities of a terrorist group."

    The prosecutor did not give any further details amid an ongoing investigation, but specified that the four searches carried out in Molenbeek, Ganshoren and Roosdaal municipalities were not related to the Paris shooting on Thursday night that led to the death of one police officer.

    "[This case] is totally distinct from the files relating to the attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015, in Brussels/Zaventem on March 22, 2016, or this past April 20 attack in Paris," the federal prosecutor said.

    A total of 32 people died in two bombings at the Brussels Zaventem airport and at a metro station on March 22, 2016. In November 2015, 130 people were killed and over 360 were injured in a series of coordinated attacks in Paris. The Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    Daesh has also reportedly claimed responsibility for the Thursday night shooting in Paris. However, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said on Friday that the attacker, identified as 39-year-old Karim Cheurfi, appeared to have no links to any extremist group, even though he had four previous convictions.

    Related:

    Thousands of People in Belgium Suspected of Terror Links - Reports
    French Police Pursue Belgian Leads of Possible Paris Shooting Suspect
    Death Penalty 'to Mark End of European Perspective for Turkey' - Belgian FM
    Tags:
    terrorism, detainee, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok