IMF Mission May Return to Greece Next Week

Splits in IMF Betray Divisions Among Greek Creditors Over Bailout Ballgame

ATHENS (Sputnik) — A mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could return to Greece on April 25-26, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Friday after a meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

“We discussed when the institutions will return [to Athens]; I think Tuesday or Wednesday. We discussed about the debt, the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) and how to achieve the staff-level agreement,” Tsakalotos said as quoted by the Athens News Agency.

On Thursday, Lagarde said that the IMF mission would return to Greece in a few days.

Local media reported on Wednesday that Greece would not need additional measures in 2018 to reach its fiscal targets because the IMF officials resolved the disagreement over Greece's financial forecasts.

The debt crisis hit Greece in 2010, with the European Commission, the IMF, the European Central Bank and the EU Stabilization Fund agreeing on $344.6 billion loan programs to Athens in exchange for wide-ranging economic reforms in the country.