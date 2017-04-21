No Threat of Closure of Soros-Founded University in Budapest - Hungarian PM

TBILISI (Sputnik) — In March, the Hungarian government proposed amendments to the national law on higher education. On April 10, Hungarian President Janos Ader signed the amendments that could result in closure of the CEU. The move has resulted in mass protests in Budapest, solidarity actions in other states, as well as a number of critical statements made by EU officials.

"I have seen a lot of information on the issue. There is no threat to the university and the negotiations in these contexts are ongoing," Orban told reporters during his visit to Georgia, answering a question about the potential closure of the educational institution.

Orban, as well as several other politicians from his Fidesz party, have repeatedly criticized both Soros as well as the institutions supported by the billionaire, such as the CEU.

The CEU is a university located in Budapest and accredited in the United States. However, the educational institution does not provide educational services in the country of its registration and there is no legally binding bilateral agreement between Budapest and Washington, as required by the new Hungarian legislation.

The university opposed the decision of Ader to sign the amendments, adding that it continued to "pursue all available legal remedies." The CEU also called on the Hungarian authorities to find a way that would allow the university to stay in Budapest without violating the country's laws.