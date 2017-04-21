Register
20:14 GMT +321 April 2017
    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017

    Paris Thursday Attack May Give Fillon, Le Pen Edge Over Rivals in Sunday Vote

    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Topic:
    Shooting on Champs-Elysees in Paris (21)
    The attack on policemen in Paris may boost the chances of conservative candidates such as The Republicans party nominee Francois Fillon and far-right National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who advocate tougher security and anti-terrorism cooperation, a French lawmaker told Sputnik Friday.

    In this image made from video, police attend the scene after an incident on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Thursday April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/
    Paris Prosecutor Confirms Paris Gunman Left Note Defending Daesh
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a gunman opened fire on French police officers on the Champs Elysees in Paris, killing one law enforcement member and injuring two others, as well as a German tourist who was passing by. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, Fillon said that he intended to "fight terror with an eye and a fist," and promised to maintain the state of emergency and control the borders. Le Pen said that the French authorities did not do everything necessary to protect the citizens.

    "I think it can give an impetus to Fillon and Le Pen, because this symbolic attack brings up terrorism and security issues on the forefront. It may boost support for more realistic candidates and by that I mean candidates which are not saying that we should open our arms to everyone," Nicolas Dhuicq, who is a member of The Republicans party, said.

    Police seal off the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu
    French PM Criticizes Fillon, Le Pen Security Stance in Wake of Paris Shooting
    According to the lawmaker, Fillon, who is tough on terror and crimes and who promised to make the freedom and security of the French people a priority of his administration, is the best fit for a country which has been living under a state of emergency since 2015.

    "Fillon wants to toughen laws against those extremists who are listed in the S files [terrorist watch list], and he is the only candidate with an understanding that jihadists with French citizenship who are returning to France after fighting alongside Daesh in Syria, must be put into jails," Dhuicq said.

    Dhuicq stressed that in order to prevent future terror attacks, France needs stronger ties between states fighting against extremism in all its forms.

    "We need stronger ties between Russia and France, Russian and the EU, Russia and Washington and so on, so we can share files [terrorist watch lists]. France needs to change its foreign policy and forge an alliance with Moscow on Syria," he noted.

    During the last round of the French presidential debates, which took place Thursday, Fillon said that counterterrorism would be the issue of highest priority for the next country's president and called for a broad international coalition against terrorism adding that it was impossible to defeat it without the cooperation of Russia and a dialogue with Iran.

    Topic:
    Shooting on Champs-Elysees in Paris (21)

    vote, shooting, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Paris, France
