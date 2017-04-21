Police in Southwest Germany Detain Armed Bank Attacker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 57-year-old man attacked one of the banks in Waldshut around 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT), leaving two bank employees trapped in the storeroom. At around 2 p.m. local time, the police reported a shoot-out between the police forces and the attacker, during which the suspect sustained injuries.

"The police have established contact with the 57-year old attacker, who was injured in the shoot-out with the police. The attacker has just been seized and detained and is currently treated by the paramedics," the statement of the police read.

Both bank employees left the building safely, the police added.