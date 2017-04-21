Register
    EU flag is seen in front of the EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    EU Commission Sees No Reasons to Prepare for Possible Frexit Spokeswoman

    © AFP 2017/ GEORGES GOBET
    The EU Commission sees no reasons to prepare for France possible leaving the European Union because of the upcoming presidential election, as elections are a normal part of democracy, EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Friday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — In September 2016, far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen first announced her plans to hold a referendum on France’s membership in the European Union if she wins the election. The referendum together with negotiations with the European Union on the status of France later became one of the key points of Le Pen’s presidential election program.

    French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon presents his project for Europe at his campaign headquarters in Paris
    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
    Fillon's Chances to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Election Up by 1%

    "We don't see reasons for contingency planning," Andreeva said at a press briefing when asked how the European Union was preparing for the possible Frexit.

    The election in France is not a crisis, but a normal process and an "opportunity for democracy," the EU Commission spokeswoman explained.

    The eleven French presidential election candidates take part in a special political television show entitled 15min to Convince at the studios of French Television channel France 2 in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Martin Bureau/Pool
    Final TV Debate of French Presidential Candidates Overshadowed By Paris Shooting

    "It is now for the French people to express their will in these elections. And I am also happy to provide you with the direct quote of the President [of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker], where he expressed his confidence that the European Union is strong enough to survive even if a Eurosceptic would win the election," Andreeva added.

    Earlier in the day, David Rachline, the campaign manager for Le Pen told Sputnik that, if elected, Le Pen intends to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union in the first half of 2018.

    The first round of the French presidential election will be held on Sunday, with the run-off between the top two contenders scheduled to take place on May 7. According to the latest opinion polls, Le Pen is expected to come second in the first round of the election with 21.5 percent, with independent candidate Emmanuel Macron maintaining the lead with 24 percent support. Macron is also projected to win in the second round.

