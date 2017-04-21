Register
16:01 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.

    'All Is Not Done': Terror Takes Center Stage as France Prepares for Election

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3810

    At 9pm on April 20, terror struck once again in the heart of Paris. A gunman opening fire on a police van parked on the French capital's landmark avenue, the famed Champs-Elysees, slaying an officer and injuring two more. The country now moves to elect a new President amidst a potentially toxic climate of political uncertainty and fear.

    Authorities are unequivocal in labeling the attack terror-related, and if correct, its timing — a mere three days before the election's first round — can only have been deliberate. Whether or not the shooting was deliberately intended to influence the terms and tone of the election, and perhaps impact its outcome, there can be little doubt that it will — the only question is how.

    A police officer stands guard after a fatal shooting on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    A police officer stands guard after a fatal shooting on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

    Whether by accident or design, the shooting also took place in the midst of the final televized debate between all 11 candidates — and was immediately elevated to a campaigning issue by several candidates.

    Francois Fillon, who has positioned himself as a hardliner on security, said fighting terrorism "must be the priority" of the next president, and that all suspects on the security services' watch list (which the attacker was) should be arrested; Emmanuel Macron said a president's job was to protect, and he was ready — and wanted — to protect the French people; Marine Le Pen said the attack demonstrated "all is not done" to protect our citizens; Jean-Luc Melenchon promised criminals would "never remain unpunished and their accomplices will never be forgotten."

    The eleven French presidential election candidates take part in a special political television show entitled 15min to Convince at the studios of French Television channel France 2 in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Martin Bureau/Pool
    The eleven French presidential election candidates take part in a special political television show entitled "15min to Convince" at the studios of French Television channel France 2 in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, April 20, 2017.

    Nonetheless, in practical terms, the strike called an abrupt halt to campaign activities, with several candidates rushing to cancel meetings planned for April 21 — many of which had been booked mere hours previously.

    With polls indicating the four frontline candidates — Fillon, Le Pen, Macron and Melenchon — are virtually level pegged, a quarter of voters are still undecided, and pollsters suggesting no candidate is assured a place in the May 7 second round runoff, presidential hopefuls had been seeking to maximize their rallying right down to the wire.

    Given her tough stance on immigration, and her repeated condemnation of the alleged "Islamification" of France and Europe, Le Pen might seem an obvious beneficiary of the attacks. On April 14, she pledged to deport all 10,000 individuals suspected by security services of having connections with Islamist elements the day after she was elected.

    If the attack does boost her ratings, that may be a welcome, if morbid, development for the Front National candidate, given analysts have suggested her campaign has been losing steam, and polling suggests she would lose against any other frontline candidate in second round voting. However, historical precedents suggest such a boost is far from a done deal — in 2015, her party came top in the first round of regional elections, just three weeks after the Paris attacks, but in the end it failed to win any regions in the second round.

    Former French Minister of the Economy Emmanuel Macron who runs for French president presents his healthcare and social security program to the National Federation of French Mutual Insurance in Paris.
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Former French Minister of the Economy Emmanuel Macron who runs for French president presents his healthcare and social security program to the National Federation of French Mutual Insurance in Paris.

    Conversely, the attack may be damaging for Macron, who has been accused of weakness on defense, primarily for advocating a more rational, conciliatory approach to relations with Russia. With even far-left Melenchon taking a more hawkish tone on terror in the debate and since, Macron may find himself a lone voice calling for calm and rationality.

    What seems certain is the state of emergency France has been subject to since the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 will be extended. The shooting came but two days after men were arrested in Marseille on suspicion of planning an "imminent" attack.

    Related:

    Paris Shooting to Impact French Presidential Election - Trump
    Final TV Debate of French Presidential Candidates Overshadowed By Paris Shooting
    French Authorities Discuss Election Security After Paris Shooting - PM
    Paris Attacker Known to French Intelligence for 'Radicalization'
    Tags:
    security threat, presidential campaign, terror attack, radicalization, opinion poll, shooting, counterterrorism, immigration, election, French Presidential Election 2017, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Champs-Elysees, Europe, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok