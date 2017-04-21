Italian President Urges to Protect Democracy From Terrorism After Paris Shooting

ROME (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a gunman opened fire on French police officers in Paris, killing one law enforcement member and injuring two others, as well as a passerby.

"What has happened in Paris yesterday shows us again the danger of terrorism and need for firm, decisive and responsible defense, which has to ensure values of democracy and freedom," Mattarella said at a public ceremony in Rome.

The Daesh terror group, banned in numerous countries, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.