Register
14:10 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German army soldiers load a Leopard 2 tank onto a truck at the Sestokai railway station some 175 kms (109 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    Money Talks: What's Behind Europe Hyping Up Imaginary 'Russian Threat'

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8420

    Recently, a Latvian security service, the Security Police, issued a report on homeland security in 2016, including a prognosis for the threats coming in the current year. Unsurprisingly, the report designates "Russia’s increasing aggression" as the main threat to Latvia’s security.

    U.S. Marine Corps four-star general James Mattis arrives to address at the pre-trial hearing of Marine Corps Sgt. Frank D. Wuterich at Camp Pendleton, California U.S in a March 22, 2010 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Mattis Discusses Alleged ‘Russian Aggression’ With Finland’s Defense Minister
    One interesting fact is that the 32-page illustrated report mentions Russia 410 times, much more often that Latvia itself (368 mentions). Nevertheless, there is no real conflict between Russia and Latvia and Moscow hasn't issued any threats or ultimatums.

    The document concludes that in 2017, the situation is expected to be no less tense. As a result, the report recommends boosting Latvia’s defense capability, including increasing military spending.

    Of course, this may be an isolated case, but it sheds light on the broader situation and explains "why Europe and the United States are going crazy over Russia’s aggression and the need to counter it," Russian political commentator and journalist Viktor Marakhovksy wrote in an op-ed for Sputnik.

    The author noted that in fact the Latvian Security Police have some 150 personnel and this is indicative of the country’s actual ability to thwart "Russia’s imaginary aggression."

    Let’s take another outstanding example, this time from Latvia’s neighbor Lithuania. Earlier in April, the country’s security forces took part in an exercise, practicing an invasion in which "little green men" wearing unmarked camouflage tried to take control of a border post and a police department.

    Lithuanian soldiers take part in a field training exercise during the first phase Saber Strike 2014, at the Rukla military base, Lithuania, on June 14, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    'Russian Invasion' of Lithuania Goes Completely Unnoticed by Locals, Authorities Not Impressed
    However, this attempt to whip up fear of a Russian invasion in Lithuania was a disappointment for the authorities after local residents paid no attention to the operation.

    "The real price of this defense hysteria is clear. But nevertheless there is a continuous increase in unveiling money for defense against the Russians. The case of the Baltics is anecdotic but typical. The same is also taking place in other European countries," Marakhovksy wrote.

    For example, Poland has been ramping up defense spending since 2014. In late-March, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said that Poland will sign a $7.5-billion agreement on the purchase of eight US Patriot surface-to-air missile systems before the end of this year. Each missile costs $3.5 million and installation costs total $4 million. At the same time, the Patriot system is ageing and its real capability of defeating, for example, Russia’s advanced weapons is questionable.

    Swedish armoured personnel carriers are seen in Visby harbour, island of Gotland, Sweden September 14, 2016. Picture taken September 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/ Soren Andersson
    Swedish Prime Minister Rides Tank to Boost Gotland's Image as 'Unsinkable Ship'
    German defense spending has also been on the rise. Thus far, Berlin’s military budget has increased €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion) since the period before Russia-West relations soured. Recently, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told United States President Donald Trump that Berlin would increase military spending to two percent of GDP. Berlin will also focus on countering "Russia’s soft power" and fake news.

    In late-2016, Sweden re-established its military presence on its largest Baltic island, Gotland, which was previously described as a possible gateway for "Russian aggression." In March, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces Micael Bydén, said an additional $718 million, or a 15 percent budget boost, was needed to increase the country's military capability in the coming years.

    To a varying extent, similar things are taking place in other European countries, except for Hungary. The country has the smallest military budget in Eastern Europe (0.95 percent of GDP). Budapest said it would increase defense spending to the required two percent of GDP, but only in nine years.

    According to Marakhovksy, the European Union regards Hungary as "the black sheep in the family" and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been labelled as anti-liberal and a man who "understands" Russian President Vladimir Putin. The main reason, according to the author, is that Hungary is not involved in inflating "hysteria over Russia’s aggression."

    Marakhovksy underscored that this hysteria coexists with a sober evaluation of the defense capabilities of many European countries.

    French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon presents his project for Europe at his campaign headquarters in Paris
    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
    Fillon Denies Russia Poses 'Significant' Military Threat to Europe
    For instance, commenting on the current state of the Swedish Armed Forces, former Supreme Commander Sverker Goransson claimed that his nation would be able to defend itself "for one week at best." Meanwhile, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that the current size of the Bundeswehr is at its lowest in history and there are serious doubts regarding its capability.

    "Of course, such coexistences between two parallel universes breed troubles. If it is clear that you cannot defend yourself from 'Russian aggressionb' it is much more difficult to receive money for defense. However, in recent years, a new argument has emerged and it is called hybrid aggression," the journalist pointed out.

    He continued: "Everyone in Europe is now obsessed with it because it is one thing to ask for money to counter imaginary Russian spies and tanks and it is another thing to defend from hybrid aggression. Everything can be translated as hybrid aggression, from comedy festivals to tours by Russian artists."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Lavrov: Claims of Russian Threat to the Baltics 'Absurd, Absolutely Unfounded'
    According to Marakhovksy, Russia’s soft power now dominates the defense agenda in Europe, while no one even bothers asking: why would Russia need to invade the Baltics, Sweden or Poland.

    "In reality, the fight against an imaginary enemy can only be imaginary. This is why a lot of money is spent to produce report based on analysis of Facebook posts, with images and infographics, which no one would read," the author noted.

    "No one is interested in reality, except for financial realities. But in this case, escape from reality has rather positive consequences. They may fight imaginary aggression as much as they like and even gain imaginary victories," Marakhovksy concluded.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Swedish Army Buckles Up to Last Longer Than 'One Week'
    'Stop These Madmen': Germans Blast NATO Muscle-Flexing in the Baltics
    NATO's Deployment in Baltics Threatens Russia - Deputy Foreign Minister
    Poland Expects Contract to Buy Eight Patriot Missile Systems by Year-End - MoD
    Tags:
    soft power, security, military drills, defense, military, NATO, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok