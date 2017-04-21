Register
11:08 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.

    Paris Should Regain Sovereignty From NATO - Le Pen Office

    © AFP 2017/ Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    28141

    France should review its role in NATO due to the fact that the main reason for maintaining an anti-USSR alliance is non-existent, a campaign manager for France's far-right National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told Sputnik.

    NATO Summit leaders gather for a family photo before a working dinner at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    French Presidential Candidate Urges France to Lead Policy Independent From NATO
    PARIS (Sputnik) — France should review its role in NATO, considering that the main reason for maintaining an anti-USSR alliance is non-existent, and look into forging military partnerships with the countries that have similar interests to help boost European security, a campaign manager for France's far-right National Front (FN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, told Sputnik.

    "We want France to regain its full military sovereignty to be able to defend our own interests, not those of the United States within NATO. We should engage the French Armed Forces only when this engagement is relevant to our country. Obviously, this does not prevent one-on-one cooperation with other states, with the European countries first of all, when peace in Europe is at stake and if we have converging interests," David Rachline said.

    According to Rachline, Le Pen questions the need for the NATO military alliance created to prevent the expansionism of the Soviet Union, but now exists only to serve Washington's objectives in Europe.

    "Historically, NATO had been established to defend itself against the USSR. The Soviet Union no longer exists and it led to NATO's transformation. We question the relevance of France's active participation in this organization, which nowadays serves the American interests in Europe," the National Front (FN) politician said.

    In February, Le Pen told Areion news outlet that "these days some would like to use [NATO] against Russia, although that country should be considered as a strategic partner, especially in the fight against terrorism, rather than as a potential enemy."

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7. A total of 11 candidates are taking part in the presidential race, according to the French Constitutional Council's president.

    Related:

    Presidential Candidate Believes France Should Withdraw From NATO Command
    French Presidential Candidate Urges France to Lead Policy Independent From NATO
    US, Germany, France, UK, Italy to Hold Talks on Ukraine During NATO Summit
    France Intends to Support Strengthening of NATO's Eastern Flank - Talinn
    Tags:
    security, terrorism, shooting, French National Front Party, NATO, Marine Le Pen, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok