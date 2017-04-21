Paris Should Regain Sovereignty From NATO - Le Pen Office

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst French Presidential Candidate Urges France to Lead Policy Independent From NATO

PARIS (Sputnik) — France should review its role in NATO, considering that the main reason for maintaining an anti-USSR alliance is non-existent, and look into forging military partnerships with the countries that have similar interests to help boost European security, a campaign manager for France's far-right National Front (FN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, told Sputnik.

"We want France to regain its full military sovereignty to be able to defend our own interests, not those of the United States within NATO. We should engage the French Armed Forces only when this engagement is relevant to our country. Obviously, this does not prevent one-on-one cooperation with other states, with the European countries first of all, when peace in Europe is at stake and if we have converging interests," David Rachline said.

According to Rachline, Le Pen questions the need for the NATO military alliance created to prevent the expansionism of the Soviet Union, but now exists only to serve Washington's objectives in Europe.

"Historically, NATO had been established to defend itself against the USSR. The Soviet Union no longer exists and it led to NATO's transformation. We question the relevance of France's active participation in this organization, which nowadays serves the American interests in Europe," the National Front (FN) politician said.

In February, Le Pen told Areion news outlet that "these days some would like to use [NATO] against Russia, although that country should be considered as a strategic partner, especially in the fight against terrorism, rather than as a potential enemy."

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7. A total of 11 candidates are taking part in the presidential race, according to the French Constitutional Council's president.