French Authorities Discuss Election Security After Paris Shooting - PM

PARIS (Sputnik) — French authorities discussed on Friday the Champs-Elysees attack that killed one police officer and discussed security measures ahead of the presidential elections this Sunday, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

"The security council under the leadership of President Francois Hollande, with the participation of the ministers of the interior, justice, defense, foreign affairs, discussed in detail the security measures in the final stage of the election campaign," Cazeneuve said after the extraordinary session.

Latest #ParisShooting brings to 238 number of people killed in French terror attacks since 2015. ISIS say gunman was Belgian. — Frank Gardner (@FrankRGardner) 21 апреля 2017 г.

​Cazeneuve said more than 50,000 police officers and gendarmes would be mobilized alongside 7,000 troops on election day.