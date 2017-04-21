Le Pen to Hold Referendum on French EU Exit in First Half of 2018 if Elected

PARIS (Sputnik) — The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for this Sunday, while the run-off is set for May 7.

© AFP 2017/ JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK Macron Leading in French Polls Ahead of Sunday First Election Round

"Marine Le Pen said that she wanted an exit of the European Union organized with our European partners and that this departure would be sanctioned by a referendum. [Which will be held] undoubtedly in the first half of 2018," David Rachline said.

According to the latest survey, French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is maintaining the lead ahead of the Sunday first round.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen is falling slightly behind, while French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is maintaining the lead ahead of the Sunday first round, the survey reveals.