Macron Leading in French Polls Ahead of Sunday First Election Round

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – National Front leader Marine Le Pen is falling slightly behind, while French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is maintaining the lead ahead of the Sunday first round, a new survey reveals.

Macron has 24 percent support, while Le Pen has 21.5 percent, an Elabe poll released by BFMTV on Friday shows.

The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon has 20 percent support, while head of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon has 19.5 percent.

Benoit Hamon, the candidate from the ruling Socialist Party, has only 7 percent support.

According to the Elabe poll, Macron is projected to win in the second round of the French presidential elections regardless of his opponent.

The Elabe poll was conducted prior to the Thursday shooting in Paris that led to the death of a police officer.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for this Sunday, while the run-off is set for May 7