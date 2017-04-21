Merkel Expresses Solidarity With France After Paris Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed condolences to France following the Paris shooting that led to the death of a police officer, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert has announced.

"Chancellor Merkel expresses condolences to [French President] Francois Hollande after attack on police officers in Paris: My sympathy goes out to the victims + their families," Seibert wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday night, a shooting was carried out at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital, leading to the death of one police officer. Two other police officers and a woman, who was passing by, were injured, according to Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins.

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus Paris Attacker Identified, Police Checking for Possible Accomplices

The Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, banned in Russia and numerous other states, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking to reporters in the early hours of Friday, Molins called the attacker a "terrorist," saying that his identity had been established but was not going to be released amid an ongoing investigation.

The attacker was neutralized by police, Molins confirmed.

French President Francois Hollande said in a late Thursday address that the attack was "of terrorist nature." Hollande plans to hold a special meeting in connection with the Paris shooting on Friday.

Police are now checking for any possible accomplices that the attacker, who was reportedly previously known to law enforcement, could have had.