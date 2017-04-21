Paris Attacker Identified, Police Checking for Possible Accomplices

© AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu Daesh Claims Responsibility For Paris Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The identity of the attacker who carried out a shooting in the French capital on Thursday night, killing one police officer, has been established, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said in the early hours of Friday.

"The identity of the attacker is known, it has been verified, I will not give it to you because the investigation is ongoing," Molins told reporters, confirming that the "terrorist" was neutralized by police.

Police are now checking for any possible accomplices that the attacker, who was previously known to law enforcement, could have had.

Molins confirmed that two police officers and a passer-by were wounded in the Thursday night shooting in Paris.

According to French President Francois Hollande, the attack was "of terrorist nature." French media reported late on Thursday that Daesh terrorist group, had claimed responsibility for the shooting.