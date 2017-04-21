Le Pen, Fillon Cancel Planned Campaign Events Following Paris Shooting

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova Macron Maintains Leading Position in 1st Round of French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon have cancelled their Friday campaign events following the shooting in Paris that led to the death of a police officer, French media report.

Le Pen was to go to an animal shelter in Montceau-les-Mines, while Fillon had planned a campaign gathering in Chamonix, both events were cancelled, BFMTV said late on Thursday.