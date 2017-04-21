Macron Maintains Leading Position in 1st Round of French Presidential Election

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer Fillon Expects No Change in France If Macron Wins Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron remains in front in the first round of the French presidential election, 3.5 percentage points ahead of far-right hopeful Marine Le Pen, a Harris Interactive poll for LCP broadcaster said Wednesday.

According to the poll, the leader of "En Marche!" movement is projected to beat the National Front party leader 24.5 percent to 21 percent. While Macron gained 0.5 point Le Pen is down 1 point in one week, the poll showed.

The level of support for both The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon and far-left hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon has not changed since last Thursday, standing at 20 percent and 19 percent respectively.

In the second round of the election, the voting intentions for both Macron and Le Pen, when compared to last Thursday's projections, have not changed. The independent candidate is expected to beat the National Front leader 67 percent to 33 percent. In case if Fillon reaches the second round, he is projected beating Le Pen 59 to 41 percent respectively.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for this Sunday, while the run-off is set for May 7.