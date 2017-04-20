Shooter in Paris Attack Was Known to Security Forces - Report

French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the Champs-Elysees attack on Paris police officers.

"My tribute to the police officer killed this evening in Champs-Elysees, my thoughts are with his family. My solidarity with his wounded colleagues and their relatives," he tweeted.

Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen concurred with this sentiment on her official Twitter feed, writing, "security forces have again been targeted."

The central Paris shooting comes just a few days before France goes to the polls on Sunday to vote in the first round of presidential election, with security concerns being a central issue.

The US embassy in Paris said on Thursday that American nationals in Paris should avoid the Champs Elysees area of the city amid an ongoing security incident after police officers were shot.

"The US embassy in Paris informs US citizens that there has been a police action on the Champs Elysees in Paris…US citizens are advised to avoid the area, heed instructions of local authorities and monitor local media for updates," the embassy stated.

Police have placed the area on lockdown and are searching homes and a vehicle believed to belong to the shooter.