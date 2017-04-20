US State Dept. Urges Americans to Avoid Champs Elysees Area After Shooting

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus Shooter in Paris Attack Was Known to Security Forces - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — American nationals in Paris should avoid the Champs Elysees area of the city amid an ongoing security incident after police officers were attacked, the US embassy in Paris said on Thursday.

"The US embassy in Paris informs US citizens that there has been a police action on the Champs Elysees in Paris," the embassy stated. "US citizens are advised to avoid the area, heed instructions of local authorities and monitor local media for updates."

At least one police officer was injured after an assailant opened fire on a police vehicle near the Franklin Roosevelt subway stop in Paris around 9 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT) on Thursday.

A second officer and the assailant have been reported killed.

Police have placed the area on lockdown and are searching homes and a vehicle believed to belong to the shooter.

The Paris prosecutor’s office counter-terror unit opened an investigation into the incident.