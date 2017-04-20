Second Officer Dies of Wounds Following Paris Terrorist Attack

The anti-terror section of Paris prosecutor's office opened a probe into the shooting that took place on Thursday in the center of the French capital, local media reported. One police officer was killed, two others were wounded in a shooting at the avenue des Champs-Elysee, according to the French Interior Ministry.

People have been ordered to evacuate the boulevard of Champs Elysees.

"Our condolences from our country to the people of France… it looks like another terrorist attack," US President Donald Trump said.

UPDATE: According to the French Interior Minister, the second officer is not dead. Two officers remain severely injured.