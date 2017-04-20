Poland Economic Growth Expected to Accelerate in 2017 - World Bank

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Poland Approves Plan Foreseeing $490 Billion Investments in Economy by 2020

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Polish economy will grow some 0.5 percent faster in 2017 compared to 2016, the World Bank said in a press release on Thursday.

"Poland’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.3 percent in 2017, compared to 2.8 percent in 2016, supported by stronger investment and consumption," the release stated.

The World Bank country manager for Poland and the Baltic States, Carlos Pinerua, said in the release that Poland's economy is picking up because of new investments from the European Union.

A strong labor market performance and the expenditure effort of the Family 500+ benefit program is helping with an increase in private consumption, the release added.

