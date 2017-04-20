UK Snap Election Called to Strengthen May's Mandate for Brexit Talks - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the UK House of Commons backed Prime Minister Theresa May's bid for an early general election on June 8. May said the snap election was aimed at overcoming divisions in parliament, succeeding in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and ensuring stability in the country.

“I am sure that the PM [Prime Minister], looking ahead, saw the need for a bigger majority to get through the Brexit process and especially the vote on the final deal. Since she is likely to increase her majority it gives her greater confidence to dig her heels in for a proper Brexit deal and also gives her greater authority in any negotiations,” Wilson said.

He added that the snap elections would allow May to focus on the closing of the final Brexit deal with the European Union instead of preparing for a general election previously due in May 2020.

The snap election decision came as polls showed Conservative gains, thus possibly allowing the government to expand its parliamentary majority. A Monday YouGov poll had Conservative Party at 44 percent support, with the opposition Labour party at just 23 percent, its lowest rating since June 2009. The move has, in any case, been welcomed by the opposition with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who stated the party would contest the government over its failure to fix the economy and public services.

Northern Ireland is also facing snap elections, its second this year, as Sinn Fein and the DUP have failed to reform the devolved government after its March 2 vote. The DUP campaigned for Brexit during last year's referendum while Sinn Fein has vowed to run on an anti-Brexit platform in the general election.