Fillon Expects No Change in France If Macron Wins Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik)If independent candidate Emmanuel Macron were to win the French presidential election, his policies would not differ from the policies of incumbent President Francois Hollande, French presidential hopeful and former Prime Minister Francois Fillon said Thursday.

"Macron represents the continuation of Francois Holland's five-year rule, which means no change," Fillon, The Republicans nominee, said on the RTL radio station.

Fillon added that if far-right candidate Marin Le Pen managed to enter the second round of election, Macron would win for sure.

According to the recent polls, Macron and Le Pen will come out the front-runners after the first round of the presidential election in France, scheduled to take place on Sunday, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

In the second round of the election, the independent candidate is expected to beat the National Front leader, receiving 65 percent of votes.

