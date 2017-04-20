© REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez/File Photo UK Economy to Accelerate This Year in the Wake of Snap Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The survey, conducted by YouGov and The Times newspaper on April 18-19, showed support for the Tories was up 4 percent since last week, giving them a 24-point lead over the Labour, the biggest gap since 2008.

The main opposition party came second with 24 percent, up one point since last week. Support for the Liberal Democrats remained at 12 percent, while the far-right UK Independence Party (UKIP) was at 7 percent. Other parties stood at 9 percent.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called an early general election for June 8. She said her government's majority was so slim it weakened UK’s negotiating position in talks with Brussels on the EU exit process.

