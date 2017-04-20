Register
13:56 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters of the Albanian opposition shout anti-Government slogans as they protest in front of the government building in Tirana on February 18, 2017

    Unit of Threat: Albania Blackmails EU, Threatens Unification With Kosovo

    © AFP 2017/ GENT SHKULLAKU
    Europe
    Get short URL
    154215

    Commenting on the recent remarks of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama that his country could form a 'little union' with Kosovo should Brussels turn its back on the region, Demo Berisa, the president of the Association of Albanians in Serbia, explained to Sputnik what the real reason behind it was.

    In his recent interview with the European edition of the US-based website Politico, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama threatened that Europe would face "a nightmare" if the Balkans "go crazy" because EU accession is off the agenda, with the region becoming a "gray zone in which other actors have more influence than the European Union."

    "Some Albanian nationalists would like to see Albania unite with Kosovo, the majority ethnic Albanian territory to the northeast that unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Kosovo’s largest opposition party wants to hold a referendum on forming a union with Albania, even though this is explicitly ruled out by Kosovo’s constitution," says the article on the website.

    A man plays the saxophone on a street in downtown Tirana, on June 12, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ LOIC VENANCE
    A man plays the saxophone on a street in downtown Tirana, on June 12, 2015

    "Asked if he would take a union with Kosovo off the table, Rama said: 'No, because the only way to keep the Balkans in this peaceful and cooperative mode … is to keep the path to the EU open, to keep the perspective clear, to keep emotions about the EU positive. No one would like to turn [in] on themselves and look for smaller unions, everyone would like to unite in a big union. But if there’s no hope, no perspective, no space, then, of course, little unions may happen," it further reads, quoting the Albanian politician.

    Commenting on the above remark, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said that it "again confirms that the creation of a Greater Albania is a common platform for all ethnic Albanians."

    "I ask the international community – what would happen if (Serbian PM Aleksandar) Vucic said that unification of Serbia and the Republika Srpska (one of two constitutional and legal entities of neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina) was possible if we don’t join the EU? I’m sure everyone would react and accuse Serbia of being a threat to peace," Serbian First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said.

    Macedonian Army honor guard officers change the national flags during a special ceremony in front of the government building in Macedonia's capital Skopje, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    New Balkan Crisis: How West 'Rewards Albanians for Servility of Macedonians'
    He criticized "the EU, the US, Great Britain and others" for "keeping silent while Serbia is being threatened by someone" and wondered whether their silence on the remarks of the Albanian politician is a "sign of approval."

    Isa Mustafa, the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo, has also reacted to Edi Rama's remark. In his interview with one local TV channel, he called it "populist". However, then he also made a noticably ambiguous comment:

    "If we are not accepted into the EU through the door, we will enter it through a window."

    Meanwhile there is a very simple reason behind the remarks of the  high-ranking Albanian politician: less than two months are left before the country's parliamentary elections, scheduled for June 18.

    The opposition refuses to take part in them until the Prime Minister resigns and insists on the set-up of a technical government, which could become a guarantor of the democratic elections.

    A protestor holds the flags of the United States, Macedonia, Albania and the European Union while attending a march through downtown Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, April 18, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    A protestor holds the flags of the United States, Macedonia, Albania and the European Union while attending a march through downtown Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, April 18, 2016

    Sputnik Serbia discussed the issue with Demo Berisa former Yugoslavian officer and now the president of Association of Albanians in Serbia, which is based in the city of Novi Sad, who explained why the Prime Minister tried to inflame some other's home with his own being on fire.

    With such highly explosive remarks, he said, Edi Rama hopes to exert pressure on the EU. However, he could be serious about his idea to unify the Albanians.

    "Rama is trying to sit on two chairs. On the one hand, he is promoting an idea of accession into the EU, on the other – he is seriously working at the idea of the creation of a so-called "Greater Albania." However this idea is not supported in Albania, thus he is turning for support to the expatriate community in hope that such rhetoric will help him keep the power," Berisa told Sputnik.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, April 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul
    In Ottoman Traditions? Why Muslims in Serbia, Bosnia Hail Erdogan's Victory
    He also noted that most of the opposition in the country pursues fundamentally different principles and Rama's remarks should not be treated as the opinion of all Albanian people. Rama is not being perceived as a leader, he said.

    "He understands this. If you noticed, all the leaders of the region resort to nationalism when they are short of democratic methods. Rama is trying to do his best to keep his chair, which is shaking under him. The chances are high that he is going to lose in the elections," Berisa said.

    He further explained that the Albanian expatriate community is quite large. While there is still a euphoria about Kosovo [self-proclaimed independence] and the situation in Macedonia (political crisis), Rama bet on this card in the last elections and won the majority. However, it is very unlikely that he is going to get it now.

    Tags:
    Greater Albania, unification, parliamentary elections, European Union, Demo Berisa, Edi Rama, Balkans, Europe, Albania, Serbia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok