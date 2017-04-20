Register
10:54 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district, London, Britain, January 9, 2017

    UK Economy to Accelerate This Year in the Wake of Snap Election

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 37 0 0

    Surprisingly, the British economy has defied all the Brexit-related risks to the economy thus far, and the upcoming snap election will have a negligible impact on the economy, which is poised to grow at the second-fastest pace after the US among the advanced nations this year.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives to deliver a speech at the Solvay Library in Brussels, Belgium April 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    IMF Won't Commit to Greek Bailout Fund Without More Reforms - or Relief
    Kristian Rouz The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for the UK’s economic growth in 2017 as the Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election later this year. The Fund cited the unexpected stronger resilience of main British industries to political shocks and overseas headwinds in their updated economic outlook.

    The IMF said they expect the UK economy to expand by 2pc year-on-year in 2017 compared to their earlier predictions of just 1.5pc for the year, having also said that the rise of protectionism might hold back British growth in the medium-term. Nonetheless, the UK would be the second-quickest growing advanced economy in the world after the US, the Fund said in their semi-annual World Economic Outlook.

    The world economy is gaining momentum, the IMF said, having also reviewed their global growth projections up to 3.5pc in 2017 and to 3.6pc the next year. This is a good sign for commodities markets in particular, and the UK is a prominent oil producer. The reviewed economic outlook also includes a more favorable assessment of British manufacturing and other industries.

    GDP expansion has “remained solid in the United Kingdom, where spending proved resilient in the aftermath of the June 2016 referendum in favor of leaving the European Union,” the Fund said.

    Indeed, British consumers, who drive some 79pc of the UK’s GDP, have maintained a steady pace of spending and borrowing throughout the post-Brexit referendum months up to date. The rebound in industrial activity and banking sector sustainability have both greatly contributed to the UK’s economic resilience. Another factor has been the Bank of England’s cut in interest rates to an unprecedented 0.25pc from 0.5pc; the prior rate had been left intact since the global economic crisis of 2009.

    “The global economy seems to be gaining momentum – we could be at a turning point,” Maurice Obstfeld of the IMF said. “But even as things look up, the post-WWII system of international economic relations is under severe strain despite the aggregate benefits it has delivered – and precisely because growth and the resulting economic adjustments have too often entailed unequal rewards and costs within countries.”

    The Fund had previously expected the UK to grow by 1.1pc in October 2016 when Brexit fears were rife, and by 1.5pc in January after these concerns had gradually faded. The Brits defied the murky projections both times, and now that Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a snap election, the UK’s economy will likely be unaffected both in terms of forward-looking analysis and actual performance.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rebecca Naden
    Deja Vu? UK May Repeat US Election Turmoil in June

    “She seems to favor less austerity and less restrictive policies than her predecessors. She's a more centrist prime minister,” Jonathan Eley of the Financial Times wrote. “If she follows through on that, that could prolong consumption and growth in the UK. And that would benefit both shares and the pound.”

    Indeed, the Britons are disgruntled with the economic realities of the post-European debt crisis of 2011 and related austerity policies. as the May cabinet is considering implementing fiscal stimulus in the form of greater spending and a tax adjustment, Albion’s economic subjects might finally have some wiggle room and breathing space to enhance their well-being in terms of disposable incomes.

    The IMF, however, pointed out the longer-term challenges to the UK’s economy, stemming from the perceived disadvantages of trade protectionism. Cabinet will have to work hard achieving profitable and beneficial international trade deals after the actual separation from the EU in order to enhance the UK’s exports and continue trimming the foreign trade deficit.

    “Though highly uncertain, medium-term growth prospects have also diminished in the aftermath of the Brexit vote because of the expected increase in barriers to trade and migration, as well as a potential downsizing of the financial services sector amid possible barriers to cross-border financial activity,” the IMF said.

    According to the IMF, the British authorities will have to be extremely cautious when it comes to certain policy measures and resulting economic consequences. 

    Protectionism is beneficial, but may be harmful in the absence of proper economic diplomacy. A quicker pace of interest-rate hikes by the BOE might stir financial sector disruptions and undermine domestic borrowing and investment. Deregulation might increase overall economic volatility and create a hazardous high-risk environment.

    The upcoming general election will produce certain economic risks closer to election day, the IMF observed, but the situation will immediately stabilize after the results are announced.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Assange Jokingly Says Could Run in UK General Election
    UK PM May on Track to Win Election But Seen as 'Out of Touch' With Public - Poll
    Brexit’s Negative Impact on UK Economy Unchanged Despite 1.4% Growth in 2017
    UK Economy Consolidates Ahead of Brexit Launch as Inflation Speeds Up
    Tags:
    economy, elections, World Economic Outlook, International Monetary Fund, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok