Assange Jokingly Says Could Run in UK General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has mockingly expressed willingness to run in the UK parliamentary election in June.

"Since I am not sentenced (or even charged) with a crime and am an Australian I can run for UK parliament. Haha," Assange wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UK House of Commons voted in favor of holding an early general election in the country on June 8.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election at the start of June to overcome divisions in the parliament in order to succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit (UK leaving the European Union) and ensure stability in the country.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden, where he has been accused of alleged sexual assault. In the United States, Assange is wanted for leaking thousands of top-secret military documents.