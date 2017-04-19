Register
18:39 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Bushido

    German Rapper Sues Police After Photofit Artist Turns Him Into A Robber

    © AP Photo/ apn Photo/Kai-Uwe Knoth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 50 0 0

    Best-selling German rapper Bushido is taking legal action against police in Lower Saxony, who allegedly downloaded his photo from the internet and pretended it was a criminal on the run.

    FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Sgt. Chris Wicklund of the Burnsville, Minn., Police Department wears a body camera beneath his microphone
    © AP Photo/ Jim Mone
    Besieged German Cops to Try Out Body Cameras for Their Protection
    German police are facing legal action from a popular rapper after they took his image from the internet and claimed it to be a picture of a suspected robber.

    Police in the district of Stade, Lower Saxony released the "photofit" after a woman was robbed in the town of Buxtehude last month.

    According to the police description of the perpetrator, the robber is less than 30 years old, has a full beard and speaks broken German.

    However, local people soon noticed the likeness to Bushido, a popular rapper in German-speaking countries who has released several platinum-selling albums. 

    Talking to Sputnik Deutschland, Bushido called the police blunder "simply terrific," and said he was particularly upset about the reaction of local officials.

    ​"He downloaded it, mirrored it, retouched it to remove the chain, put a red cap on, lengthened the beard a bit and claimed that is the person who attacked a woman in Buxtehude. He then simply asserted that any similarities to me are just accidental," Bushido told Sputnik Deutschland.

    "No-one has been in touch. It would have been cool if someone from the police in Stade or the state prosecutors' of Lower Saxony had simply called and said, 'Sorry, we were a bit rash with your picture here. We're sorry and we won't do it again.'"

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    US Officer in Germany Scrutinized For Bashing Merkel on Facebook
    Bushido emphasized that it was this lack of an apology from the police or acknowledgement of wrongdoing that has led him to file a complaint with the prosecutors' office in Stade, which is investigating the matter.

    "But this stubbornness from the officials, who are still saying it's a coincidence, is unacceptable. I can't respect that because it's such an obvious lie."

    Bushido also has some advice for the photofit artist who used his likeness.

    "At least look for someone who is not as well-known as I am. Then it might not be such a big deal. But using me is like taking a picture of Angela Merkel and saying, 'This woman hit a convenience store in Berlin yesterday,'" the rapper said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    Israel to Cancel German Submarine Acquisition Deal If Graft Confirmed
    Dortmund Attack Explosives May Have Come From German Military
    'Grave Digger of the Turkish Republic': What Germany Thinks About Erdogan Win
    Tags:
    rapper, photo, police, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok