German Rapper Sues Police After Photofit Artist Turns Him Into A Robber

Police in the district of Stade, Lower Saxony released the "photofit" after a woman was robbed in the town of Buxtehude last month.
According to the police description of the perpetrator, the robber is less than 30 years old, has a full beard and speaks broken German.
However, local people soon noticed the likeness to Bushido, a popular rapper in German-speaking countries who has released several platinum-selling albums.
Talking to Sputnik Deutschland, Bushido called the police blunder "simply terrific," and said he was particularly upset about the reaction of local officials.
Nach Phantombild-Posse: Bushido zeigt die Polizei anhttps://t.co/6NWBS96nt2 pic.twitter.com/LF9dgA9AO7— Westhim (@Westhim) 18 апреля 2017 г.
"He downloaded it, mirrored it, retouched it to remove the chain, put a red cap on, lengthened the beard a bit and claimed that is the person who attacked a woman in Buxtehude. He then simply asserted that any similarities to me are just accidental," Bushido told Sputnik Deutschland.
"No-one has been in touch. It would have been cool if someone from the police in Stade or the state prosecutors' of Lower Saxony had simply called and said, 'Sorry, we were a bit rash with your picture here. We're sorry and we won't do it again.'"
"But this stubbornness from the officials, who are still saying it's a coincidence, is unacceptable. I can't respect that because it's such an obvious lie."
Bushido also has some advice for the photofit artist who used his likeness.
"At least look for someone who is not as well-known as I am. Then it might not be such a big deal. But using me is like taking a picture of Angela Merkel and saying, 'This woman hit a convenience store in Berlin yesterday,'" the rapper said.
