German Rapper Sues Police After Photofit Artist Turns Him Into A Robber

German police are facing legal action from a popular rapper after they took his image from the internet and claimed it to be a picture of a suspected robber.

Police in the district of Stade, Lower Saxony released the "photofit" after a woman was robbed in the town of Buxtehude last month.

According to the police description of the perpetrator, the robber is less than 30 years old, has a full beard and speaks broken German.

However, local people soon noticed the likeness to Bushido, a popular rapper in German-speaking countries who has released several platinum-selling albums.

Talking to Sputnik Deutschland, Bushido called the police blunder "simply terrific," and said he was particularly upset about the reaction of local officials.

​"He downloaded it, mirrored it, retouched it to remove the chain, put a red cap on, lengthened the beard a bit and claimed that is the person who attacked a woman in Buxtehude. He then simply asserted that any similarities to me are just accidental," Bushido told Sputnik Deutschland.

"No-one has been in touch. It would have been cool if someone from the police in Stade or the state prosecutors' of Lower Saxony had simply called and said, 'Sorry, we were a bit rash with your picture here. We're sorry and we won't do it again.'"

Bushido emphasized that it was this lack of an apology from the police or acknowledgement of wrongdoing that has led him to file a complaint with the prosecutors' office in Stade, which is investigating the matter.

"But this stubbornness from the officials, who are still saying it's a coincidence, is unacceptable. I can't respect that because it's such an obvious lie."

Bushido also has some advice for the photofit artist who used his likeness.

"At least look for someone who is not as well-known as I am. Then it might not be such a big deal. But using me is like taking a picture of Angela Merkel and saying, 'This woman hit a convenience store in Berlin yesterday,'" the rapper said.

