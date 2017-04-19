House of Commons Supports Holding Early General Elections in UK on June 8

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As many as 552 lawmakers voted in favour of the decision, while 13 voted against.
On May 3, according to the law of 2011, the parliament will be dissolved. May 22 is the deadline for the registration at the elections.
A Monday YouGov poll showed that the Conservatives enjoyed a support rating of 44 percent, while the opposition Labour party was supported by 23 percent, its lowest rating since June 2009. According to the poll, the rating of the Liberal Democrats stood at 12 percent and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) had the support of 10 percent of UK citizens.
