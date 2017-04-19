Register
    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017

    House of Commons Supports Holding Early General Elections in UK on June 8

    © AFP 2017/ Justin TALLIS
    The UK House of Commons voted on Wednesday in favour of holding an early general election in the country on June 8.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As many as 552 lawmakers voted in favour of the decision, while 13 voted against.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    British PM Theresa May Shows 'Ice Woman' Image to Gain Brexit Mandate
    On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she and the cabinet agreed that the government should call a general election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament in order to succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit and ensure stability in the country.

    On May 3, according to the law of 2011, the parliament will be dissolved. May 22 is the deadline for the registration at the elections.

    A Monday YouGov poll showed that the Conservatives enjoyed a support rating of 44 percent, while the opposition Labour party was supported by 23 percent, its lowest rating since June 2009. According to the poll, the rating of the Liberal Democrats stood at 12 percent and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) had the support of 10 percent of UK citizens.

