House of Commons Supports Holding Early General Elections in UK on June 8

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As many as 552 lawmakers voted in favour of the decision, while 13 voted against.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she and the cabinet agreed that the government should call a general election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament in order to succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit and ensure stability in the country.

On May 3, according to the law of 2011, the parliament will be dissolved. May 22 is the deadline for the registration at the elections.

A Monday YouGov poll showed that the Conservatives enjoyed a support rating of 44 percent, while the opposition Labour party was supported by 23 percent, its lowest rating since June 2009. According to the poll, the rating of the Liberal Democrats stood at 12 percent and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) had the support of 10 percent of UK citizens.