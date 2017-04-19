France Can't Ensure Security Staff at Every Polling Station During Sunday Vote

PARIS (Sputnik) — The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7.

"Indeed, not every polling station will have a police officer, a Gendarme or a soldier present," Le Foll said during a briefing.

On Monday, French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the ministry will mobilize some 50,000 security personnel across 67,000 polling stations that will spring up across the country. He added that the risk of terrorist attacks remained high and no threat was being ruled out.

© AP Photo/ David Vincent Fillon Under Biggest Threat Among Candidates - French Counterterrorism Body

Le Foll confirmed the figures and said the government's priority was to organize election monitoring as well as a quick response to any potential incidents.

The French General Directorate for Internal Security had previously warned all the main presidential candidates of the security threats they and their campaign headquarters potentially faced. On Thursday, Marine Le Pen's National Front campaign headquarters was hit by an arson attempt allegedly carried out by a far-left group.

The election is taking place with France still tense from the numerous terrorist attacks that took place over the past year, as well as from the tragic November 2015 Paris attack which left some 130 people dead.