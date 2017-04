–

MADRID (Sputnik)On April 12, Spanish police detained Popov. Police had informed the Russian embassy in Spain about the detention, however no details had been made public.

"We confirm that Popov was detained on April 12. The detention took place in line with an international request issued by Russia," the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the detainee had a lawyer, as prescribed by the Spanish legislation.

Popov is accused of fraud in Russia and has been put on the international wanted list.

