US Installs Radiation Detector at Chisinau Airport in Moldova

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US officials working with the government of Moldova have completed the installation of a radiation detection system at Chisinau Airport in Moldova, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said in a press release.

“Equipment, training will prevent smuggling of dangerous radioactive materials,” the release stated on Tuesday. “This partnership advances efforts to prevent nuclear terrorism.”

Representatives from the NNSA, an agency within the US Department of Energy, the US Embassy in Moldova and the Moldovan government gathered April 6 to celebrate the installation of the radiation detection system at Chisinau International Airport, the release noted.

Since 2011, NNSA, Moldovan Customs, and Moldovan Border Police have jointly deployed radiation detection systems at 22 points of entry along Moldova’s borders and at its main international airport. NNSA has also provided seven mobile radiation detection systems, the release added.