Register
21:02 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko welcomes International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde ahead of their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, September 6, 2015

    Biting the IMF Hand That Feeds: Kiev Blasts Fund's 'Terrible Unprofessionalism'

    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12620

    Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko got himself into a war of words with the International Monetary Fund's Mission to Ukraine, bluntly accusing Mission head Ron van Rooden of "terrible unprofessionalism" after the official suggested that Ukraine needs to do more to reform its pension system, including raising the retirement age.

    In an article which appeared Tuesday on Ukraine's Ukrainskaya Pravda news website, van Rooden blamed Ukrainian authorities for having "delayed discussion of pension system reforms for too long." 

    The official stressed that the pension system is operating at a loss, and is a major burden on Ukraine's budget, as it supports nearly a third of Ukraine's population. The system needs reform, and "urgently," van Rooden noted, adding that the reform package proposed by the Ukrainian government fails to meet existing challenges.

    "Ukrainians retire much earlier than workers in other countries in this part of the world," the IMF mission chief noted, and averages about five years earlier than workers in EU countries.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    © AP Photo/ Itsuo Inouye
    IMF Can Disburse Additional $4.4Bln to Ukraine in 2017 if Reforms Progress
    Ukraine's pension system is a holdover from the Soviet period, with men entitled to claim state pensions at age 60, and women at age 55. In recent years, pensions have declined significantly relative to the cost of living, averaging as little as $75 US, which in many parts of the country isn't even enough to pay skyrocketing utilities costs.

    Commenting on van Rooden's piece on in a Facebook post which seems to have since been edited, Deputy Prime Minister Rozenko slammed the mission chief, accusing him of "terrible unprofessionalism" and saying that "this person simply doesn't understand how [the pension system] works."

    As for van Rooden's remark that the basic structure of Ukraine's pension system had not changed since Soviet times, Rozenko suggested that he had lost "any desire to read this nonsense to the end" after that point.

    In a separate commentary for Ukraine's Espreso.tv, Rozenko suggested that when van Rooden was comparing average retirement age, he should have also taken into account that Ukrainian life expectancy is about 10 years lower than it is in EU countries.

    A man jumps in the Sea of Azov, backdropped by cranes of the commercial port, at dusk in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, May 18, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Ukraine Dismantling Its Own Shipyard Industry to Try to Exact Revenge on Russia
    Commenting on this unexpected war of words, geopolitical analyst Dmitri Zhuravlev, director of the Institute of Regional Problems, told Radio Sputnik that the idea of limiting the payment of pensions has long been among the IMF's favorite pieces of advice.

    "The IMF's proposals are standard, but not all countries can accept them," the analyst explained. "It seems that Kiev understands that raising the retirement age in the current unstable climate might turn out to be very costly."

    On the other hand, Zhuravlev suggested that this puts Ukraine in a tough spot, because the IMF has the power to withhold its promised loan tranches, which are crucial to the country's financial and economic stability.

    "When almost a third of the population are pensioners living on benefits, this is really too much even for a normal economy. And the Ukrainian economy is now in a crisis, meaning they could puff out their cheeks [on the issue] for a long time," the commentator noted. 

    "I think the reaction of the deputy prime minister is hysterical. On the one hand, authorities already have very weak support among the population. On the other hand, they find the need to argue with those who feed them. There's no good outcome to be had here…If they agree with the IMF's recommendations, then tomorrow the streets will be filled with all 12 million Ukrainian pensioners. If they don't agree, they'll have nothing with which to pay their debts."

    People demanding the resignation of the Ukraine's central bank chief Valeria Gontareva gather in front of the central bank office in Kiev
    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Not to Be Missed: Ukraine National Bank Governor Files Resignation
    Ultimately, Zhuravlev suggested that unfortunately, he believes Kiev will end up bowing to foreign pressure and raise its pension age.

    Earlier this month, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman told the Financial Times that he was confident Ukrainians would soon start to experience the benefits of the ongoing reforms sponsored by the IMF. 

    Also this month, the IMF indicated that it could disburse another $4.4 billion in loans to Ukraine if Kiev delivers on its reform commitments. At the beginning of the month, the Fund granted the Ukraine its fourth tranche, totaling $1 billion, as part of a $17.5 billion loan package, which requires the country to implement of major economic reforms, including major cuts to a broad range of government programs and subsidies.

    Related:

    Blockade of Russian Banks Violates Kiev's Commitments Under IMF Deal - Bank
    IMF Can Disburse Additional $4.4Bln to Ukraine in 2017 if Reforms Progress
    Kiev to 'Buy Russian Coal' if Ukraine’s Energy Sector Risks Shutdown
    US Assistance to Ukraine Likely to Decline in 2017
    Ukrainians to Feel Benefit of IMF-Sponsored Reforms in 2017 - Prime Minister
    Ukraine National Bank Receives $1-Bln IMF Tranche - Finance Minister
    Senior National Bank of Ukraine Officials Suspected of Embezzling Billions
    Not to Be Missed: Ukraine National Bank Governor Files Resignation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok