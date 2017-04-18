Hollande Praises Police for ‘Remarkable Detention’ of Marseille Terror Suspects

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer Two Suspects in Terrorist Attack Preparation Detained in France

PARIS (Sputnik)French President Francois Hollande praised police and security forces on Tuesday for a successful detention of two suspected bombers in Marseille who planned an imminent attack in France.

"All I can say is that our services and police officers have done a remarkable job to arrest two persons who will now face judges and police so that we could learn their exact motives. It is a remarkable detention," Hollande said in a televised address.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the men, aged 23 and 29, were known to security agencies. They were detained early on Tuesday in the southern port city on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack ahead of this Sunday’s presidential elections.

Police searched the house the suspects were held in and found explosive substances similar to highly volatile TATP as well as weapons.

