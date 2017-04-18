Sturgeon: May Makes Miscalculation Over Scotland in Calling General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, May said she and the cabinet agreed that the government should call a general election on June 8.
"This means that this will be – more than ever before – an election about standing up for Scotland, in the face of a right-wing, austerity obsessed Tory government with no mandate in Scotland but which thinks it can do whatever it wants and get away with it. In terms of Scotland, this move is a huge political miscalculation by the Prime Minister," Sturgeon said in a statement.
The Tories see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts. Let's stand up for Scotland. #GE17— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) 18 апреля 2017 г.
The United Kingdom officially began the EU withdrawal process in late March by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiation process.
With the PM calling for a general election on 8 June, 50% say she would be make the best PM, 14% for Jeremy Corbyn, 36% don't know pic.twitter.com/qhhdCe5nFe— YouGov (@YouGov) 18 апреля 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)