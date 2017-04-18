Register
14:59 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.

    Merkel's Dossier on Putin Unlikely to Offer UK Intelligence Any Juicy Info

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 48491

    Angela Merkel's dossier on Vladimir Putin is unlikely to contain any new information about the Russian leader that could be of use to UK intelligence, political analyst Leonid Krutakov told Radio Sputnik.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    German Intelligence Outraged: 'Merkel Trusting Britons More Than Own People'
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under fire for taking briefings from UK intelligence rather than her own security services. Merkel also shared the results of German intelligence investigations with the UK, without telling her German colleagues.

    Merkel held several meetings with UK intelligence agencies, including Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), which according to the German Bundestag's NSA Investigation Committee, carried out extensive illegal wiretapping in Germany.

    The final meeting took place in October 2015 at the Prime Minister's Chequers residence, near London. The German Chancellor took a briefing from GCHQ chief Robert Hannigan, the head of domestic security agency MI5 Andrew Parker and head of the UK's foreign intelligence agency MI6, Alex Younger.

    The German magazine Focus reports that as a thank you for the briefing, Merkel handed the UK intelligence agencies a German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) dossier with information about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crimea.

    "In later talks with their German colleagues, the British were surprised that the German intelligences services had not been informed about Merkel's secret service meeting in England," Focus reported.

    Merkel is facing harsh criticism in German intelligence circles for appearing to place more trust in the UK security services than those of her own country.

    "Not once in the past 12 years has Merkel come to the weekly briefings that the President gets from the German security authorities," a senior government official told the magazine.

    "Why does she travel to England – does she not trust her own people anymore?"

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File)
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Merkel Urges Ankara to Seek 'Respectful Dialogue' With Opponents in Turkey
    Political analyst Leonid Krutakov told Radio Sputnik that the German dossier probably contains information about Vladimir Putin's life as an intelligence officer in East Germany during the 1980s.

    "I think this is about the Dresden period of Vladimir Putin's life. It is well-known that the East German Ministry of State Security – the 'Stasi' was one of the best spy agencies in the world, and it developed dossiers not only on its opponents but also on allies, as is the practice of intelligence agencies. But I think that like in any dossier, there isn't any really secret information. As a rule, the value of a dossier is in its assessment of a person's professional and psychological characteristics."

    "You are unlikely to find some kind of compromising material there which you can use to the advantage of Germany or Britain, otherwise it would have been done a long time ago," Krutakov said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    Reasons Behind Merkel's Upcoming Visit to Moscow
    Some Refugees ‘Undoubtedly’ Pose Security Threat – German Chancellor Merkel
    Merkel's 'Strong Woman of Europe' Image Slipping as Election Looms
    Tags:
    intelligence agencies, intelligence, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok