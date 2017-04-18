© AFP 2017/ Scanpix Denmark/ NIKOLAI LINARES Denmark Reluctant to Recompense EU for UK's Departure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Denmark has prepared a legal case based on the Danish historic right to fish in UK territorial waters and aimed at impeding UK intentions to restore control over the waters after leaving the European Union, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said Tuesday.

"Danish fishermen have historically been fishing across the North Sea. The common fisheries policy in the EU has regulated this, based on historical rights and preserving our common stocks that don’t follow economic zones," Samuelsen told The Guardian newspaper, adding that Denmark would file the case through chief EU negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier.

Danish fishermen possess the right to access to the UK waters over six centuries, according to the documents found in the archives by Copenhagen’s officials.

The territorial waters around the United Kingdom encompass some 70 percent of the EU fish stocks and the United Kingdom is seeking to regain full control over the waters as part of the Brexit deal. The United Kingdom officially started the EU withdrawal process in late March.

