Register
12:55 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Swedish Green Party

    Swedish Greens Hit Rock Bottom After Reversing Position on Illegal Immigrants

    © Photo: Swedish Green Party facebook
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8301

    The Swedish Green Party, which lost many supporters following last year's media rows and Islamist exposures, has reached another anti-climax, as its popularity fell to a 15-year low. Had the ballot been held today, the Greens, which today are part of the ruling coalition, would have not garnered enough support to win any seats in parliament at all.

    Yasri Khan
    © Flickr/ Anders Henrikson
    No Break for Swedish Greens: Nazi Diners, 9/11 and Handshake Row
    According to a survey performed by the pollster SIFO, the Green Party has shed 1.3 percent more of its share of the national vote; with its meager support of only 3.2 percent, it is effectively heading out of parliament, which maintains a threshold of 4 percent. Additionally, public confidence in Green Party leaders Gustav Fridolin and Isabella Lövin has dropped to 16 and 14 percent respectively, another survey by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet and pollster Inizio suggested.

    Half of the survey was carried out before the truck attack in Stockholm, and the other half was completed the following week. The outcome of the survey was therefore partly influenced by Greens spokesman Gustav Fridolin, who made a surprising turnaround on the issue of illegal migrants.

    In 2012, the Green Party railroaded through a bill which provided undocumented refugees the right to fully or partially tax-funded health care. In the aftermath of the Stockholm truck attack, when it turned out that Uzbek terrorist Rakhmat Akilov had been scheduled for deportation, but remained in Sweden, Greens spokesman Gustav Fridolin said that undocumented refugees should be "sent away" from Sweden.

    "These people [illegal immigrants], who shouldn't be in Sweden, have to be removed," Gustav Fridolin told Swedish newspaper Skånska Dagbladet.

    The Green Party also insisted that the Swedish Security Service should get money, and supported the electronic tagging of some people, who received expulsion decisions. This runs contrary to the previous commitments of Gustav Fridolin, who built his entire career on advocating free immigration and free welfare for all who come to Sweden. Previously, Fridolin even starred in a video clip to the song "Pinsamt" ("Embarrassing") by the political reggae band Partiet, whose key line was "No one is illegal."

    This amazing U-turn has prompted Swedish social media users to sparkle in wit while jeering at Fridolin's "change of coat." One user posted a photo of Fridolin sporting a T-shirt that read "Undocumented migrants finally the right to health care and schooling" adding "…and an ankle bracelet."

    ​Another user recycled a previous photo of Fridolin making a heart gesture by adding the text "And like this you fasten it around your ankle," referring to the electronic tagging proposed by Fridolin.

    ​In recent years, the Swedish Green Party has favored the most liberal immigration policy of all the major Swedish parties. In 2015, Sweden's then-Deputy Prime Minister and Green Party leader Åsa Romson notoriously broke down into tears as she announced the government's U-turn over the refugee crisis, as Sweden's welfare system was inundated by tens of thousands of newcomers.

     

    Related:

    Swedish Green Party Member Gets Spurned Over 'Russian Ties' in Witch Hunt
    Swedish Greens Hope to Beat Putin With Renewable Energy
    Party Foul: Swedish Green Member Suspected of Hobnobbing With Islamists
    Tags:
    immigration, Green Party, Gustav Fridolin, Isabella Lövin, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok