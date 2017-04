© Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev Moldova President Accepts Putin’s Invitation to Attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow

–

CHISINAU (Sputnik)Moldovan President Igor Dodon proposed in a briefing on Tuesday to switch to a mixed-member proportional representation voting system.

"Considering that the Democrats' proposal to move to move to a single-mandate voting system is absolutely unacceptable and that the majority of the population wants changes, I propose to switch to a mixed electoral system," Dodon said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!