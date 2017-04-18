Normandy Four States Point Out Importance of Easter Ceasefire in Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Leaders of the Normandy Four states held a phone conversation having pointed out importance of full sticking to the Easter ceasefire by parties to the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday in a statement.

"They welcomed the agreement on resuming the Easter ceasefire achieved during the session of the Contact Group on March 29 and pointed out the importance of full sticking to it," the statement said.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany also reaffirmed their commitment to full implementation of Minsk agreements.

Also, the leaders called on parties to the Ukrainian conflict to activate work on all-for-all prisoner exchange.

