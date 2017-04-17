Protesters Clash With Police in Paris Ahead of Marine Le Pen’s Campaign Rally

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT television channel’s footage from the scene showed clouds of white smoke floating over the woodland near the arena as dozens of hooded youths protested the rally by the far-right contender.

The channel said demonstrators threw smoke bombs at police cordons protecting the venue, prompting them to fire tear gas at the crowds. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Le Pen’s campaign rally comes just six days before the French voters go to the polls to elect a new president. The National Front leader is running neck-and-neck with independent centrist Emmanuel Macron. They are both expected to make it into the runoff, slated for May 7.