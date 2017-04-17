Protesters Clash With Police in Paris Ahead of Marine Le Pen’s Campaign Rally

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT television channel’s footage from the scene showed clouds of white smoke floating over the woodland near the arena as dozens of hooded youths protested the rally by the far-right contender.
Le Pen’s campaign rally comes just six days before the French voters go to the polls to elect a new president. The National Front leader is running neck-and-neck with independent centrist Emmanuel Macron. They are both expected to make it into the runoff, slated for May 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)