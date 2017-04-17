Register
21:50 GMT +317 April 2017
    A man looks at riot police throwing tear gas while protesters demonstrate against the visit of French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party, on February 25, 2017 in Nantes, western France.

    Protesters Clash With Police in Paris Ahead of Marine Le Pen’s Campaign Rally

    © AFP 2017/ Martin Bertrand
    Scuffles between protesters and police broke out on Monday outside the Zenith arena in Paris where French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen addressed her supporters.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT television channel’s footage from the scene showed clouds of white smoke floating over the woodland near the arena as dozens of hooded youths protested the rally by the far-right contender.

    France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters L'Escale in Paris, France, November 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    How Paris Judges 'Interfere' in French Election by 'Harming' Le Pen
    The channel said demonstrators threw smoke bombs at police cordons protecting the venue, prompting them to fire tear gas at the crowds. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

    Le Pen’s campaign rally comes just six days before the French voters go to the polls to elect a new president. The National Front leader is running neck-and-neck with independent centrist Emmanuel Macron. They are both expected to make it into the runoff, slated for May 7.

