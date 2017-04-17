Register
20:49 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Operation Summer Shield

    NATO Drills in Latvia Really 'Just Part of Blatant Anti-Russian Propaganda War'

    © Photo: Facebook/U.S. Mission to NATO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 480 0 0

    NATO kicked off its 'Summer Shield' exercises in Latvia Monday, with 11 alliance members plus Sweden to drill until the end of the month. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, military observer Boris Podoprigora suggested that even more significant than their military component was the drills' role in support of Western powers' propaganda war against Russia.

    The Summer Shield drills, involving over 1,200 troops from the Baltic states, the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and NATO partner Sweden, will run from Monday until April 30th at the Adazi training area just outside the Latvian capital of Riga.

    A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland, March 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Not What 'Poles Dreamed of': MSM Hushes Up Numerous Scandals Involving US Soldiers in Poland
    According to organizers, the ambitious exercises include training in artillery support, intelligence gathering, engineering, air defense, anti-tank defense, and the use of measures against weapons of mass destruction.

    Summer Shield has been run annually in Latvia since 2004, the same year that the country joined the NATO alliance. Troops from other NATO countries have been participating in the exercises since 2014, when relations between Russia and Western countries deteriorated over the instability in Ukraine. Over 1,300 troops took part in last year's drills, with the US and its allies gradually building up their presence across Russia's borders with troops and heavy military equipment.

    Troops engaged in live fire training as part of Operation Summer Shield
    © Photo: Facebook/U.S. Mission to NATO
    Troops engaged in live fire training as part of Operation Summer Shield

    Given the limited size of the contingent of NATO troops involved in the drills, some observers have suggested that drills like Summer Shield have more of a psychological significance than a military one. 

    US servicemen in Latvia. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Oksana Dzadan
    Three US Soldiers Get Poisoned During Military Drills in Latvia – Latvian Defense Ministry
    Asked for comment, political scientist and military observer Boris Podoprigora told Radio Sputnik that they were undoubtedly an element of a propaganda war against Russia by NATO.

    "I'll give you one example," the commentator noted. "Recently, I had a chance to participate in negotiations to develop a [Russian-Latvian] partnership in the tourism sector with a Latvian entrepreneur. Negotiations were proceeding normally. Then, unexpected, our Latvian guest told us that it's time for him to head back to Latvia, where 'dugout shelters need digging'."

    "I was surprised, and asked him what he meant. He answered, 'Well, while your 76th Airborne Division in Pskov makes preparations to jump [into Latvia], during my vacation time and on the weekends I dig dugouts for the forest brothers.'" (The 'forest brothers' were groups of guerrillas in the Baltic region who fought a guerrilla war against the Red Army after WWII).

    "Can you even imagine the degree of stupidity here?" Podoprigora asked. "People really believe in these horror stories" (about the Russian boogieman). "And these [NATO drills] are held to support this faith," he added.

    In this June 18, 2015,file photo flags wave in front of soldiers who take positions with their army vehicles during the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Trump Supports Stationing More NATO Troops in East Europe - Stoltenberg
    And there is another, reason for the drills, the observer added. It has to do with the effort to influence the worldview of US President Donald Trump. "The goal is to slip him a piece of paper, a memorandum, which says that the Baltic countries are trembling at the sight of Russia. This is a way to influence the recently elected president," Podoprigora noted. 

    "But this comes second. The main thing is to maintain the current level of hatred toward Russia. And believe me, it works!" the observer lamented.

    Related:

    International NATO Drills to Kick Off in Latvia on Monday
    MSM Hushes Up Numerous Scandals Involving US Soldiers in Poland
    Why Russia's Iskander Missiles Are 'Guarantors of Power Balance in Europe'
    Trump Supports Stationing More NATO Troops in East Europe - Stoltenberg
    Three US Soldiers Get Poisoned During Military Drills in Latvia – Ministry
    Lithuania Concerned Over Russian-Belarusian Drills, Cites Alleged Threat
    NATO Statements About Defensive Actions in E Europe 'Do Not Reflect Reality'
    Tags:
    expert commentary, propaganda war, paranoia, NATO, Europe, Russia, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok