Kurds, Turks Clash in Northwest France After Constitution Referendum in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the France Bleu radio station, the clashes took place late on Sunday and involved about 100 people, with some of them carrying crowbars and baseball bats.

The police, who arrived on the scene, were surrounded by the representatives of the ethnic groups who threw various items at their cars.

The police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd, two people were detained, one of the police officers was lightly injured.

