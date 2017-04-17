Police Investigate Acid Spraying Incident in London Club

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples London Police Release All 12 People Arrested Over March 22 Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik)London police are investigating an incident which took place Monday morning in a nightclub where the spraying of acidic substances led to the chemical burns of 12 people, police said in a statement.

"Detectives are investigating an incident in which acid was sprayed inside licensed premises in Hackney. Police were called to the premises in Sidworth Street, Dalston, at approximately 01:10hrs [00:10 GMT] on Monday, 17 April, after members of the public complained of a noxious substance… A total of 12 people attended hospital suffering burns. Ten people were taken by ambulance and two people presented themselves at an east London hospital," the statement read.

Police believe that an argument between two groups of visitors led to the substance being sprayed by a male suspect.

There has been no arrest at this early stage and inquiries continue.

Earlier media reports suggested that nearly 600 visitors were evacuated due to the incident.

